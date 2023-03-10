Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €309.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €309.00 ($328.72) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($255.32) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($276.60) price objective on Allianz in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group set a €233.00 ($247.87) price objective on Allianz in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €248.00 ($263.83) price objective on Allianz in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Allianz Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALV stock opened at €222.70 ($236.91) on Monday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($177.98) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($220.00). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €195.46.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

