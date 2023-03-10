Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 147 ($1.77) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 157.89% from the company’s previous close.

IP Group Stock Performance

Shares of IPO opened at GBX 57 ($0.69) on Wednesday. IP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 51.80 ($0.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.49 ($1.17). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £592.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5,700.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 8.59.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

