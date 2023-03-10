Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) CEO Steven A. Lisi Acquires 45,000 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,442,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,237.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Beyond Air Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Beyond Air, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Stories

