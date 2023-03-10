Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Given a €48.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF – Get Rating) has been assigned a €48.00 ($51.06) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GBF. DZ Bank set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Bilfinger Stock Performance

Shares of Bilfinger stock opened at €37.98 ($40.40) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.58. Bilfinger has a 52 week low of €24.62 ($26.19) and a 52 week high of €39.44 ($41.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.46.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.

