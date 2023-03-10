Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.15. 6,066,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,075,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.
Bilibili Trading Up 7.2 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bilibili Company Profile
Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bilibili (BILI)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.