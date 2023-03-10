Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.24 and last traded at $20.15. 6,066,939 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 8,075,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Bilibili from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $11.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Bilibili from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seaport Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bilibili by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 77,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 20.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos (PUGV) supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

