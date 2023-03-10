BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $86.20 on Major Exchanges

BinaryX (BNX) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One BinaryX token can currently be bought for approximately $86.20 or 0.00426903 BTC on major exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $417.88 million and approximately $650,348.68 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 21% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.00428925 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.28992522 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000096 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,451 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,572 tokens. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.