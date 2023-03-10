BioLife Solutions (BLFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $22.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $26.96.

Insider Transactions at BioLife Solutions

In other news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $27,368.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $35,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,505.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,203 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $27,368.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,106. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 144.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 38.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 16.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,712,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,390,000 after acquiring an additional 57,623 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

