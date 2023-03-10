BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Down 64.7% in February

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 64.7% from the February 13th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 252,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 195.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 49.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22,478 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BioLineRx by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:BLRX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.56. 116,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. BioLineRx has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.83.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.