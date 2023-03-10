BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance

BTAI stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.58. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at BioXcel Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $583,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,564.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Frank Yocca sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,889 shares of company stock worth $2,661,560. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The firm offers IGALMI, a proprietary, sublingual film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the acute treatment of agitation associated with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder in adults.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.