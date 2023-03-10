Bisichi (LON:BISI) Trading Down 6.5%

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Get Rating) traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.59). 12,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 6,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.77).

Bisichi Stock Down 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £22.96 million, a P/E ratio of 179.17 and a beta of -0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 260.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 277.14.

Bisichi Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a yield of 2.84%. Bisichi’s dividend payout ratio is 1,166.67%.

About Bisichi

Bisichi PLC engages in coal mining and processing activities in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It also engages in the share dealing and retail property investment activities, as well as residential property development activity.

