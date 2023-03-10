BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42.08 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $247.03 million and $42.08 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for about $19,895.17 or 1.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00011270 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00035445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00036683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00023066 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004989 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000165 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.36 or 0.00222973 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003210 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,284,606 coins and its circulating supply is 12,416 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,267,419.52 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 19,952.85705708 USD and is down -8.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42,023,076.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.