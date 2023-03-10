BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Trading Up 4%

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 4,676,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,505,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99.
BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.
