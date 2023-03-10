BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Trading Up 4%

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) shares were up 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.64. Approximately 4,676,355 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 6,505,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.99.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry ( NASDAQ:BB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

