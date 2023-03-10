BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 193,366.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,787,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782,994 shares in the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,605,000. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 948,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,450,000 after purchasing an additional 216,559 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 392.3% in the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 178,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 141,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.8% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 130,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 90,847 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS ICSH traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 737,229 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.05.

