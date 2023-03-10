Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Director Phil Horlock Sells 14,749 Shares

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Rating) Director Phil Horlock sold 14,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $324,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 409,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,788. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phil Horlock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Phil Horlock sold 251 shares of Blue Bird stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $5,522.00.

Shares of Blue Bird stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.36. Blue Bird Co. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.96, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Blue Bird had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 442.21%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blue Bird by 395.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 198.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 325.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 70.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLBD. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

