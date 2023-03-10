Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Acquired by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 204.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,402 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4,251.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 5,399 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $14.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -1,733.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

