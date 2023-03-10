Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Down 7%

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) shares dropped 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 3,148,873 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,582,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OWL shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,733.33%.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Regents of The University of California acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 7,735.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,366,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,830,000 after buying an additional 5,298,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 212.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,110,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477,322 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth about $25,461,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $31,838,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

