Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 181.8% from the February 13th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,440. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 363,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at $2,584,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth $119,000.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on identifying those businesses operating in the media, entertainment, and technology industries.

