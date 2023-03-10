Blume Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 224.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,442,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,367,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,383,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after purchasing an additional 286,345 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,480,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 974,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,107.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 970,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,960,000 after purchasing an additional 889,912 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI traded down $1.90 on Friday, reaching $76.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,286,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,867,641. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.98. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.