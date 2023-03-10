Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 136.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,674. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05. Dimensional International Value ETF has a one year low of $25.52 and a one year high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.81.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

