Blume Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 108,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 536.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after purchasing an additional 179,585 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $69,103,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $12,853,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.46. The stock had a trading volume of 155,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.59. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $106.78.

