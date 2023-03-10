Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,860 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blume Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,056 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 105.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.1 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,403,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,541,839. The company has a market capitalization of $99.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.65. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $76.66 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Further Reading

