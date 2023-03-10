Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,776 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Blume Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,776 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.76. 2,073,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,109,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

