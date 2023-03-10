BMO Capital Markets Cuts Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target to C$130.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$180.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut shares of Cargojet from a buy rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$175.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$158.00 to C$147.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$165.60.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Cargojet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$111.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$122.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$126.30. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.89. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$106.16 and a 52-week high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

About Cargojet

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.286 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 6.69%.

(Get Rating)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.