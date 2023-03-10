BMO Capital Markets Trims VMware (NYSE:VMW) Target Price to $139.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $142.50 to $139.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VMW. UBS Group lifted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised VMware from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.88.

VMW opened at $118.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.83. VMware has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VMware by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 22.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 539.8% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $19,558,000 after acquiring an additional 144,773 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

