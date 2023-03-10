BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Shares Up 0.4%

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 27.44 and last traded at 27.38. 50,963 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 102,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.28.

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of 27.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.