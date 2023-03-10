BNB Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $275.57 or 0.01366153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion and approximately $695.37 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,135 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 157,893,255.32967874 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 273.45465264 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1211 active market(s) with $543,645,895.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.