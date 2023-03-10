BNB Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, BNB has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One BNB coin can currently be bought for approximately $275.57 or 0.01366153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion and approximately $695.37 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 157,893,135 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling BNB
