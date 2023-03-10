Boit C F David Acquires New Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 101,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,824,000. Exxon Mobil comprises about 7.2% of Boit C F David’s holdings, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $109.68. 3,166,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,570,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.