Boit C F David Buys New Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of HDFC Bank stock traded down $2.06 on Friday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 779,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,241. The firm has a market cap of $118.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $71.76.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

