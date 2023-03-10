Boit C F David Invests $243,000 in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,650 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,126 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.0 %

NXP Semiconductors Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.12. The company had a trading volume of 209,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,185. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $198.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.01%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

Featured Articles

