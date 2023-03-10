Boit C F David Invests $598,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boit C F David bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $236,318,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 2,666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,547,659 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $155,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,560 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Oracle by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,684,705 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $257,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $839,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,000,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Oracle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $105.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Oracle from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

NYSE ORCL traded down $3.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. 3,334,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,477,734. The stock has a market cap of $224.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.06. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $91.22.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 174.60% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

