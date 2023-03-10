Boit C F David Purchases New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.4 %

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.39.

Shares of NYSE SHW traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.98. The stock had a trading volume of 254,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,929. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Featured Stories

