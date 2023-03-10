Boit C F David Purchases Shares of 12,800 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after purchasing an additional 240,710 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE NVS traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.04. 382,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,492. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.63.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

