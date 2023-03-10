Boit C F David Purchases Shares of 16,500 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Boit C F David purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,500 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,025,007 over the last three months. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,867,307. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.76%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.