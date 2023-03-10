Boit C F David Takes $125,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $212,851,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NIKE by 187.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,345,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $194,926,000 after buying an additional 1,528,375 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $118,416,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.25.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,026,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,735,022. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

