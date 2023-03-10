Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Short Interest Update

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BDNNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 380 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 355 to SEK 390 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Pareto Securities cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.36. 3,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758. Boliden AB has a 1 year low of $55.19 and a 1 year high of $108.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33.

About Boliden AB (publ)

Boliden AB engages in the exploration, mining, smelting, and recycling of metals. It operates through the Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines segments. The Business Area Smelters segment consists of Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters, the Ronnskar and Harjavalta copper smelters, and the Bergsoe lead smelter; and is involved in trade of smelters’ products.

Featured Articles

