Bradley Mark J. Increases Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bradley Mark J. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bradley Mark J.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 149,118 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.9% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 42,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,506 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 69,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $100.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,438,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,123,949. The company has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $110.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

