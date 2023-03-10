Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Bravo Multinational Stock Performance
Shares of Bravo Multinational stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,976. Bravo Multinational has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.
About Bravo Multinational
