Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bravo Multinational Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BRVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bravo Multinational Stock Performance

Shares of Bravo Multinational stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,976. Bravo Multinational has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Get Bravo Multinational alerts:

About Bravo Multinational

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Bravo Multinational, Inc engages in the leasing of gaming equipment. It includes video poker and slot machines, eight blackjack and miscellaneous game tables, related furniture and equipment, roulette table and related furniture and equipment, bingo equipment and furniture, casino chips, bill acceptors, coin counters, and miscellaneous office equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Bravo Multinational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bravo Multinational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.