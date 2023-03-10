Brendan Sheehey Sells 11,297 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Honest Price Performance

HNST stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest

About Honest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Honest by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,582,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,040,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in Honest by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,966 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Honest by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,035,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after acquiring an additional 649,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Honest by 386.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,759,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Honest by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,521,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 240,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

