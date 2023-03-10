Brendan Sheehey Sells 11,297 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 11,297 shares of Honest stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total transaction of $32,987.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 253,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,341.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Honest Price Performance
HNST stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.21. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Honest from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honest
About Honest
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honest (HNST)
- FuelCell Energy Gains Traction, Shares Surge
- Solo Brands May Remind Investors Why Cash is King
- Someone Is Buying The Dip In MongoDB
- Cameco: Is the New Uranium Bull Market Here to Stay?
- Etsy Stock: Crafty Bargain or Piece of Junk?
Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.