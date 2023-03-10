BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,837,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BrewBilt Brewing Stock Performance
BrewBilt Brewing stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,347,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,856,128. BrewBilt Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.
About BrewBilt Brewing
