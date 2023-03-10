BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 1,161,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,837,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Brewing Stock Performance

BrewBilt Brewing stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 31,347,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,856,128. BrewBilt Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Co engages in the manufacture and sale of audio-video system technologies. Its product portfolio includes protection switches, high definition routers, analog routers, control panels, sound pals, and audio distribution. It offers advanced applications utilized in the commercial and government broadcast industry.

