BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.07

Shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.08, with a volume of 1697228 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BRSP. BTIG Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Stock Down 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $797.71 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently 235.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 16,833 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightSpire Capital

(Get Rating)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages portfolio consisting of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments and net leased properties in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Senior Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, Net Leased and other Real Estate, CRE Debt Securities, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.