Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

BMY opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 77.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

