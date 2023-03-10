Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Shares Gap Up to $23.44

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.44, but opened at $24.00. Bristow Group shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 13,942 shares trading hands.

Bristow Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.12 million, a PE ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.02.

Institutional Trading of Bristow Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Bristow Group by 138.2% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 132.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Bristow Group by 4,588.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Bristow Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

Featured Stories

