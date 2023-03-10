Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Price Target at $34.80

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market cap of $510.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 292.11% and a negative return on equity of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 420.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares in the company, valued at $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,015 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,730,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,789,000 after buying an additional 190,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,810,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,714,000 after buying an additional 140,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,931,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,145,000 after purchasing an additional 118,024 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after purchasing an additional 95,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,705,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

Further Reading

