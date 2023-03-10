Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT at $367.65

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $367.65.

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.5 %

SEDG stock opened at $313.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $308.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.02, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total value of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

