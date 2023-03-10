Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Lowered to C$19.00

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.75% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE HOM.U traded down C$0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$13.31. The company had a trading volume of 26,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,576. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.42. The stock has a market cap of C$304.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$12.65 and a 1 year high of C$22.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.88.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

