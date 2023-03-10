Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Build-A-Bear Workshop updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $367.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.91. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous special dividend of $1.25.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

In related news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,432 shares in the company, valued at $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 143,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,239.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 226.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 27,277 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 67.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,169 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 10.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 181,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

