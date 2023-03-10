Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Shares of BBW traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,108. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.64. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $357.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.91.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $145.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.54 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,889.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $579,152.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,607,239.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 27,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $640,876.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,203,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBW. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 24,274 shares during the period. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 257.1% during the second quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 502,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 361,500 shares during the period. Finally, Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $11,803,000.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experiences. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

