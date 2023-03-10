Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 69.4% in February

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 90,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,067. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.
Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
