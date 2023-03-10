Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW) Short Interest Down 69.4% in February

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a drop of 69.4% from the February 13th total of 43,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.95. 90,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,067. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It provides a level of current income with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on April 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.