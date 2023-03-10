Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.02 on Friday, reaching 16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,357. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.07. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 20.77.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.
Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile
Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.
