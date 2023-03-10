Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the February 13th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust stock traded up 0.02 on Friday, reaching 16.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,357. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of 16.07. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1 year low of 14.42 and a 1 year high of 20.77.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 2,582.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $158,000.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

