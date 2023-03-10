Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.95-$3.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.95-3.00 EPS.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $52.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Insider Activity at Campbell Soup

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth about $164,197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.